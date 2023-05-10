Napoli open Victor Osimhen contract renewal

Napoli are currently discussing a potential contract renewal for their striker, Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has been linked with a host of clubs in Europe but there has been some talk of Napoli potentially handing him a new deal.

Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli has now issued an update on that front, stating that club president Aurelio de Laurentiis is already speaking directly to Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda regarding a renewal at the Partenopei.

De Laurentiis wants to make sure that he locks down one of the stars of the season, with Osimhen’s current deal at the club running out in the summer of 2025.

After the Partenopei’s Scudetto win, Osimhen had stated that it was not the right time to talk about a potential transfer and the same sentiment was also echoed by his agent Calenda.

The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have all been linked with the Nigerian, who was also linked with a swap deal involving Cristiano Ronaldo last summer.