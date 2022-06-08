Napoli not in rush to sell Nigerian strike Victor Osimhen

Nigeria international, Victor Osimhen, is drawing plenty of interest, with Bayern Munich being the latest side reportedly eyeing him, but Napoli are determined to repel the offers.

Manchester United, Newcastle and Arsenal are also reportedly keen on him with the Magpies already tabled a sizeable offer in January.

According to La Repubblica, the Nigerian ace is almost untouchable for the summer window.

Some financial aspects have a prominent role in such stance.

The amortization of his initial fee is just at 70 per cent in the current balance sheet session, while it will grow to 90 in 2023.

That would allow the Azzurri to register a much bigger profit if they were to sell him then.

In addition, if the striker left before the end of the current calendar yet, the team would have to give back the savings on taxes on his salary since his Italian stay would be too short to benefit from them.

They amount to nearly €10 million.

Previous reports suggest Napoli set a virtual deadline on July 6, the start of their pre-season camp, to part ways with Osimhen.

Their evaluation is about €100 million, if not more considering the additional monetary details.