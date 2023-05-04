Napoli made to wait again for Serie A title as Lazio win

Napoli have to wait at least one more day before finally celebrating a first Serie A title in 33 years as rivals Lazio beat Sassuolo 2-0 on Wednesday.

Felipe Anderson and Toma Basic were on target for the club from the capital who are 15 points adrift of Napoli with five games left.

The result means that Napoli will clinch the title if they avoid defeat at Udinese on Thursday.

Napoli’s only previous Scudettos came in 1987 and 1990 when superstar Diego Maradona played at the club.

Napoli could have wrapped up the title on Sunday but were held 1-1 at home by Salernitana.

Thousands of their fans are expected to be at the game in Udine and many more at their Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to watch the game on big screens.

They will be with the whole city ready to celebrate.

Lazio’s win helped them in a tight race for three UEFA Champions League berths behind Napoli.

They are one point ahead of Juventus, four clear of Inter Milan, and Atalanta, AC Milan and Roma are also in the fight another two points back.

dpa/NAN.