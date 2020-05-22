AC Milan, Inter and Liverpool have been joined by Napoli in the race to sign Lille striker Victor Osimhen, according to a report.

Calciomercato.com recently reported that Milan is looking at potential replacements for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and while Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic is the priority, Osimhen is also a player the club are watching.

The Nigeria international has replaced Rafael Leao and Nicolas Pepé – who scored 22 goals in the last Ligue 1 before moving to Arsenal – by scoring 18 goals in 38 games this season.

It has been suggested that Osimhen could command a fee of up to €60 million this summer with Liverpool and Real Madrid among those strongly linked.

According to the latest from Sportitalia, Napoli is the latest team to join the race for Osimhen as they may have to replace a striker this summer.

The report mentioned how Milan and Inter are closely monitoring developments, however if the Partenopei were to sell Arkadiusz Milik, Giuntoli’s side could burn the competition and win the race.