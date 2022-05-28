Napoli insist on €110m for Osimhen

Nigeria international, Victor Osimhen is increasingly likely to remain at Napoli, as nobody is prepared to meet the €110m asking price.

Reports from Italy claimed that the Partenopei would be prepared to let Nigeria international hitman Osimhen go this summer, but not for less than €110m.

Although there is interest from the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United, none of the Premier League sides are ready to hit those figures.

Considering Napoli paid over €70m to sign the 23-year-old from Lille in 2020 and he scored 18 goals with six assists in 32 competitive games this season, the price-tag is to be considered well within the market average.

Meanwhile, Napoli released a formal statement to deny reports in the Corriere dello Sport claiming that they had offered Kalidou Koulibaly a contract extension at half his current salary, which is €6m per season.

If that was the proposal on the table, it would be effectively pushing the Senegal international centre-back towards a transfer.