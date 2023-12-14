Napoli hold fresh talks for Osimhen’s contract renewal

Napoli recently held a fresh meeting to speak about a potential contract renewal for striker Victor Osimhen.

Napoli CEO Aurelio de Laurentiis had recently stated that progress is being made over a renewal.

Osimhen recently won the African Footballer of the Year title and returned to Naples soon after that.

Gianluca di Marzio has reported that a meeting involving De Laurentiis and Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda and it was their first, real meeting since the summer transfer window regarding a new deal for the Nigerian.

They did speak about a potential renewal till the summer of 2026, with his current deal running out in the summer of 2025.

Napoli will be offering a considerable increase in salary to the player, with the likelihood being that a release clause worth €130 million to €140 million is likely to be inserted.

The meeting was rather constructive, with the player and his agent not in any mood to take advantage of the current situation and leave the club next summer.

Also Read:

They want to be transparent about it and want to be loyal to the Partenopei.

Another meeting could take place to formalise talks further and they are going in the right direction.