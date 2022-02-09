Napoli forward Victor Osimhen tops Arsenal’s wishlist

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has emerged as a priority for Arsenal ahead of the summer.

The Nigerian has been regularly linked with a move to the Premier League – and now Arsenal are said to be keen.

Osimhen, 23, joined Napoli in the summer of 2020 from Lille after scoring 18 goals in 38 goals for the French side.

He got off to a tricky start at Napoli, but his form has been superb this time around – scoring 10 goals in 17.

CalcioMercato reported towards the end of January that Newcastle were considering a late move to sign the striker.

The report stated that Napoli want a fee between £58 million and £66 million for the Nigeria international.

The Mirror report claimed that Arsenal have now made Osimhen as a priority, after a move for Alexander Isak fell through.

Dom Calvert-Lewin seemed a somewhat ambitious move, given he is currently at Everton.

Osimhen is the exact striker Arsenal need.

With Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah expected to join Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in leaving Arsenal in the next few months, a new striker is absolutely pivotal.

The Nigerian is ideal.

Firstly, he fits in with the kind of signings Arsenal have made recently – players with plenty of experience, but still younger than 25.

Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and more.

Osimhen has pace to get in behind, but he can hold the ball up.

He is superb with the ball at his feet, but has the leap to win a header.

He can start the press and run the channels.

Walter Mazzarri branded him “phenomenal”.