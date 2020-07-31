Napoli have confirmed the arrival of highly rated Lille striker Victor Osimhen for an initial €60 million (£54.9 million) fee.

Osimhen has put pen to paper on a long-term deal and becomes the most expensive transfer deal of the summer so far.

The 21-year-old managed 13 league goals for Lille this season before the French campaign was ended early owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Osimhen had been regularly linked with a move to the Premier League and it reportedly took a lot of convincing for the youngster to accept Napoli’s offer.

The Nigeria international also changed agent midway through discussions with the Serie A outfit, which made the deal even more complicated.

However, Napoli have now got a deal for the youngster over the line in what could prove one of the most significant transfers of the summer.

With clubs trying to work out how much their players are worth following the Coronavirus pandemic, they will no doubt use the fee paid for Osimhen as a benchmark.