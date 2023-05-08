Napoli chief rules out Osimhen exit amid Man United links

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has insisted that there is no chance of in-demand forward Victor Osimhen leaving the club this summer, amid interest from the likes of Manchester United.

The 24-year-old scored the all-important equaliser away at Udinese on Thursday night which sealed the club’s first Serie A title since the days of Diego Maradona 33 years ago.

Napoli have also had an outstanding season in Europe – reaching the last eight of the Champions League for the first time in their history – and the Nigerian striker has scored five times in just six matches in that particular competition.

Osimhen’s prolific form has put him on the radar of the likes of Man United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain this season, although Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis has ruled out any transfer away for the player.

“I will not sell Victor Osimhen this summer – no way,” he told Italian channel Rai Sport when asked about the future of the former Lille and Wolfsburg man.