Napoli block Osimhen’s Madrid, Bayern switch

Napoli have started plans to keep their star striker Victor Osimhen away from potential suitors like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Osimhen is reportedly a transfer target for the two former European Champions, but the Serie A leaders are not ready to let their talisman leave.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport via GIFN, the Neapolitans are already making plans to extend Osimhen’s contract.

Although Osimhen’s current deal at Naples expires in 2025, having joined from Lille for a club and African record 81.3m euros, Napoli believes his value has doubled following his impressive start to the season.

The Nigerian international has been Napoli’s best player this season with nine goals and two assists in 13 games.

Osimhen is currently valued at 60m euros on Transfermarkt, but Napoli values him twice that amount and are eager to tie him down to a new deal to push away potential suitors.