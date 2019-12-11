Gennaro Gattuso has replaced Carlo Ancelotti as Napoli head coach, the club has confirmed.

Former manager Ancelotti was sacked on Tuesday after 19 months in charge in Naples.

Napoli announced the decision to dismiss Ancelotti an hour after he led the club to the knockout stages of the Champions League with a 4-0 home win against Genk, ending a nine-match run in all competitions without victory.

Sky in Italy reported on Tuesday that former AC Milan manager Gattuso was the leading candidate to take over at Napoli, and it is understood the 41-year-old has joined on a provisional six-month deal with an option of a further 12 months.

Napoli, who face Parma in their next game on Saturday, are currently seventh in Serie A.

Sky Sports News understands Everton will begin contract talks with Ancelotti in the coming days over their vacant manager’s job, although David Moyes could still return to Goodison in an interim role.

Prior to his appointment at Napoli in 2018, Ancelotti had hinted that he would be open to a return to the Premier League, with Arsene Wenger’s 21-year reign as Arsenal manager coming to an end.