Naomi Osaka pulled out of next week’s Berlin WTA 5000 grass-court tournament Monday, raising doubts about the four-time Grand Slam champion’s participation at Wimbledon later this month.

The decision comes after the No. 2-ranked player in the world pulled out of the French Open last week, citing her mental health.

“We have received notification Naomi Osaka cannot start in Berlin. After consulting her management, she will take a break,” Berlin event organizers said in a statement ahead of the tournament, which begins on June 14.

Osaka, 23, has not revealed when she plans to play next, casting doubt on her participation at Wimbledon, which starts on June 28, and the Tokyo Olympics next month in her home country of Japan.

She released a short social media statement Saturday to thank her fans for their support over her decision to withdraw from the French Open following a dispute over her refusal to attend news conferences.