NANS to NDLEA: Extend drug test to office holders, political aspirants

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to extend the proposed mandatory drug test for corps members and prospective couples to political office holders and politicians seeking elective offices.

The Chairman of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.) had advocated drug integrity tests for corps members, prospective couples, and others aimed at discouraging substance abuse.

Marwa made this known during a meeting with the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig.-Gen. Olakunle Nafiu, who paid a courtesy visit to the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Marwa, the proposed integrity tests were not meant as punitive but preventive measures aimed at discouraging substance abuse.

He said the initiative was also intended to provide early intervention and treatment for individuals “who test positive before their condition deteriorates into drug dependence and other health complications.”

Reacting to the proposal in a statement on Thursday, the apex student body said while the initiative is commendable, it must not be selective or appear targeted solely at young people.

NANS urged the NDLEA to extend the same drug integrity test to individuals seeking elective offices, as well as those currently occupying positions of authority at both national and state levels.

Further in the statement signed by the Vice President Inter-Campus and Gender Affairs, Felicia Akinbodunse , NANS also called for a legislation to institutionalise mandatory drug testing for all political aspirants and public office holders.

“We commend the NDLEA for its commitment to combating drug abuse through early detection and preventive strategies.

“However, if we must truly promote a drug-free society, the spotlight must also shine on those in positions of power and influence,” the statement read in part.

“It is no longer news that over the years, there have been allegations linking some political office holders to drug use and related misconduct.

“If young Nigerians are being asked to undergo mandatory drug tests before entering service or marriage, then those who seek to lead the country and make laws for the people must be held to even higher standards.

“This will not only reflect fairness but also demonstrate leadership by example. We urge the NDLEA to work with the National Assembly to ensure that such a law is passed without delay.

“A clean and drug-free leadership class will inspire confidence and truly show that no one is above accountability,” the statement added.

NANS reaffirmed its support for all sincere efforts aimed at addressing substance abuse but insisted that the policy must be implemented across all sectors and social classes.

