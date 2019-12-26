The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students has declared its support for the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, stating that his policy of education “is top-notch and highly commendable.”

President of the student’s body, Comrade Danielson Bamidele Akpan, who led a NANS delegation to visit the Governor on Thursday, said students across the country were in support of Governor Makinde because of his bias for free and qualitative education.

The students, who promised to stand by the Governor all the way, stated that some of his efforts on education, health and infrastructure in the last six months have shown that he had a clear vision for the State.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo State Governor, Taiwo Adisa, quoted Akpan as saying these on Boxing Day when he led the NANS delegation to commiserate with the Governor on the demise of a Students’ leader, Comrade Yemi Adeniran (aka Likedat), who died in a fatal accident last week.

The NANS President and his colleagues, including a former president, Comrade Sheriff Zadok; National Financial Secretary, Ikechukwu Okorie; and former NANS Zone B Coordinator, Olanrewaju Segun, led the NANS delegation to Ibadan to participate in the final burial rites of Adeniran, who was a member of the Oyo State Peoples Democratic Party Youth Wing.

Akpan commended Makinde’s performance in the areas of education, especially with regards to the free qualitative education policy, the award of N500,000 to Oyo State students in the Nigerian Law School and the massive improvement of education infrastructure through the State Universal Basic Education Board.

The delegation also commended Makinde for giving youths a pride of place in his administration as evidenced in the appointment of youths as commissioners and special assistants, noting that with policies that give attention to education and youth empowerment in the real sense, the Governor has become the one everyone across the country was looking at and a global pride.

While speaking, Akpan described the late student activist as a true patriot and NANS leader of no mean repute, even as he commended the Governor for not only visiting the family of the deceased student unionist to commiserate and reassure them but also promising that the State Government would be of help to them in this period of sorrow.

He said: “Your Excellency, we are here today and we join others to wish you a happy birthday. The main reason why we came is to appreciate you for visiting the family of Yemi Likedat. That particular act is what we, the entire Nigerian students appreciate. The entire world also appreciates this without looking at the fact that he lived in a remote area or not being one of your appointees. So, we salute you.

“Having said that, we have been seeing your performance, especially in the area of education, infrastructural turnaround, the bursary allowance you gave to Law students, the UBE improvement with the construction of blocks of classrooms. I am sure you know that primary and secondary schools are also part of our constituency and that is why our population is so much. We quite appreciate what you are doing in this sector since your assumption of office.”

In his response, Governor Makinde, who had earlier visited the family of the late Adeniran to commiserate with them, said it was unfortunate to lose him at a time like this but that God would always remain unquestionable.

The Governor maintained that whatever he has achieved in the State was due to the mentality that the mandate was just another job that must be done effectively and with commitment bearing in mind that there would be more Oyo State Governors after his tenure.

He said: “It’s like the job of a Managing Director/CEO.

“You do your bit and others come in.

“So why would someone behave as if there won’t be another Governor tomorrow?”

He promised to further look for avenues to engage the students’ leaders on the discussion on Nigeria and how the country can move on a path that is consistent with international standards.

Governor Makinde said: “I want to say again that it is quite unfortunate that we lost a comrade and a colleague, Yemi Likedat, but who are we to question God? Whatever God does is always the best, but we may not know. The government will be fully represented at his burial and we will try our best to support the internment.

“I appreciate your stopping by this morning and wish you and other comrades pleasant stay in Ibadan. While you are going around for the burial preparation, when you see things, say it and give us feedback. We can look at it. If it is something we have not started planning, we will take it. And if it is something we are already planning, we will let you know.

“I am sure that we will still have time to meet further to discuss Nigeria and how the country can move on a path that is consistent with international standards. I am sure we will do that.

“For us in Oyo State, this is just another job. We will do our part and leave it. Before now, there have been past governors, so, why behave as though you will never leave the position. When you leave, life will still continue.”

Zadok described Adeniran as a powerful Nigerian student in his lifetime, noting that he was an embodiment of patriotism who was always fighting for Oyo State’s interests in students’ circles.

Zadok, who also commended Governor Makinde’s policies on education and appointment of youths into his government, said: “Your Excellency, you did something that you considered ordinary but it gave hope to the country. Youths are constantly used during elections and I don’t know what it is that made you choose a young person. I don’t know what came to your mind to invest so much in lawyers because they are not giving you immediate returns. I am wondering also why you are taking education very seriously.

“I want to say that this is the time NANS is going to stick with you. With that visit to Yemi’s house, you have earned yourself the same honour you had when you appointed a young commissioner. From today, I would say, with our organization, that you are not alone in this country, because we know you will stand up for the youths in this country. You have defied party politics and your standard has kept going higher. So, you don’t need only lead Oyo State people anymore. You are currently the rostrum we have been looking for.

“For me, again, I say we won’t leave you. It is a global pride that we have you and these values that your parents have put in you won’t leave you.”

—