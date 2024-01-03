NANS to FG: Reconsider legitimate Nigerian graduates from Benin Republic, Togo

The National Union of Nigerian Students has asked the Federal Government to reassess the suspension placed on the accreditation and evaluation of degree certificates from neighbouring Benin Republic and Togo.

The students body made its request known in a statement by the NANS Senate President, Akinteye Afeez, on Tuesday.

Afeez said: “We believe there is a need for reassessment.

“While the reported corruption is undoubtedly a cause for concern, it is crucial to distinguish between those involved in fraudulent activities and the vast majority of students who have pursued their education genuinely.

“Furthermore, Benin Republic and Togo host a significant number of Nigerian students seeking quality education.

“A blanket suspension can strain diplomatic and educational relations, impacting the opportunities available to Nigerian students in these neighbouring countries.

“A reconsideration of the suspension would alleviate the stress and uncertainties these students currently face.”