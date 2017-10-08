NANS to FG: Declare state of emergency in health sector

The National Association of Nigerian Students has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the health sector to improve health care delivery in the country.

Comrade Chinonso Obasi, NANS National President, made the call on Saturday in Abuja after receiving the remains of Mohammed Dauda, a former president of the association at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Obasi said that Dauda passed away on October 1 on an Ethiopian Airline flight, few minutes to landing at the New Delhi International Airport, India.

He said Dauda was on his way to receive further treatment and possible liver transplant due to a diagnosed liver carcinoma, which could not be treated in any Nigerian hospital.

The NANS president blamed Dauda’s death on the poor medical facilities in the Nigerian hospitals.

Obasi said: “If people like us cannot stand firm at our youthful age, there is a big challenge.

“Our unborn children may not have a country to call their own because when they are sick, the only option for them is to die.

“We are disappointed with where we found ourselves.

“Dauda did not die because he has HIV; he died because there are no good medical facilities to treat him.”

Obasi lamented the increasing number of death among women on daily basis because of pregnancy-related issues and other diseases that could ordinarily can be handled.

He said: “We want to charge the President (Muhammadu Buhari) of the country who has also enjoyed the privilege of travelling abroad for medical treatment that what he has seen there could be brought back home.

“He was sick, no hospital in the country could attend to him and he flew abroad.

“So we expect him to bring in those facilities he saw outside the country back home for ordinary Nigerians.”