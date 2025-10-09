NANS threatens nationwide protest over sabotage of private refineries

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has warned that it will mobilise students across the country against actions or policies that could undermine the development of Nigeria’s petroleum refining sector.

In a strongly worded statement delivered during a national warning protest held simultaneously in Abuja, Asaba, and Lagos, NANS President, Comrade Olushola Oladoja, condemned what he described as a coordinated attempt by vested interests to frustrate Nigeria’s refining independence.

Oladoja said the event was organised to draw attention to the challenges facing local refineries and to urge the government to prioritise industrial stability and domestic fuel production.

He described the initiative as a national warning action, explaining that it was intended to encourage policy focus on refining capacity rather than import dependence.

“This is only a warning action, but let it be known that any further attempt to frustrate or neglect policies necessary for the survival of private refineries will lead to total occupation of federal highways across all 36 states and the FCT by Nigerian students,” Oladoja said.

He expressed concern that Nigeria, despite being an oil-producing country, continues to rely on imported petroleum products, which he said contributes to rising costs and limits employment opportunities.

“Nigeria, blessed with abundant crude oil, remains a paradoxical importer of refined petroleum products. Our refineries have suffered from years of mismanagement and neglect, resulting in overdependence on imported fuel,” he stated.

The NANS leader said the current phase of economic reform had made refinery revitalisation a matter of necessity, noting that industrial protection and transparent policies were crucial to achieving energy security.

“The experience of the textile industry serves as a reminder of what can happen when local industries are not supported. If the same pattern repeats in the petroleum sector, the country could lose another opportunity for industrial recovery,” he said.

He called on the Federal Government and relevant stakeholders to ensure fair access to crude oil for both public and private refineries and to create a stable environment that supports sustainable operations in the sector.

“Freedom of association must be respected, and industrial relations should be conducted in line with the law. Stakeholders need to work together to maintain productivity and investor confidence,” Oladoja noted.

The NANS leader emphasised the need for policies that prioritise crude oil supply to local refineries, ensure fair pricing for domestic processors, reduce dependence on imported fuel, safeguard private investments, and promote industrial harmony among workers and employers.

He added that the students’ movement would continue to advocate for economic reforms that encourage employment and productivity, stressing that citizens must not remain indifferent to issues affecting national development.

“The Nigerian students’ movement stands for policies that strengthen national growth and protect the country’s economic stability. We will continue to engage lawfully to ensure that these goals are achieved,” Oladoja said.