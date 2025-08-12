NANS seeks Olukoyede’s intervention on overlapping jurisdiction of EFCC zonal offices

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has expressed deep concern over the overlapping jurisdiction of zonal offices of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), calling on the Chairman, Mr Ola Olukoyede, to address the issue.

NANS, in a statement by its Assistant Secretary General, Comrade Adejuwon Olatunji, drew attention to two zonal commands coming to operate in Ogun State, thereby creating confusion as to which is the appropriate.

The apex student body pointed out that recently, the Lagos Zonal Command conducted a raid at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, while the Ibadan Zonal Command carried out an operation in Itori, both in Ogun State.

“This overlapping jurisdiction creates confusion, weakens operational efficiency, and raises the risk of abuse of process.

“It is imperative that the EFCC leadership publicly and unambiguously clarify whether Ogun State falls under the Lagos Zone or the Ibadan Zone.

“Only a clear and consistent operational structure will prevent further disputes and ensure accountability.

“It is equally important to address the contradiction between the EFCC Chairman’s directive and the reality on the ground.

“On November 2, 2023, Mr. Olukoyede publicly announced a ban on night sting operations. However, these operations have continued unabated.

“This not only undermines public confidence in the EFCC’s internal discipline but also raises questions about whether directives from the leadership are being respected by operatives in the field.

“Such inconsistency must be addressed decisively if the Commission wishes to retain credibility in the eyes of Nigerians,” the statement read.

It added, “The EFCC Chairman has also repeatedly spoken of the Commission’s readiness to bring political bigwigs involved in corruption to justice.

“However, many of these high-profile individuals remain untouched, despite glaring evidence and public calls for prosecution.

“This selective approach to anti-corruption enforcement fuels the perception that the EFCC applies its powers unevenly, coming down heavily on the ordinary citizen while shielding the powerful.

“Nigerians demand a Commission that is fearless and impartial in holding every individual accountable, regardless of political standing.

“The disturbing scenes captured in viral videos during the OOPL raid where EFCC operatives were seen shouting at and physically assaulting women are wholly unacceptable.

“Such conduct is in clear violation of international best practices for law enforcement and contradicts the EFCC’s stated commitment to professionalism.

“All operatives must be trained and compelled to carry out their duties with civility, respect for human rights, and strict adherence to the rule of law.

“The EFCC is a critical institution in the fight against corruption, but its credibility rests on transparency, professionalism, and respect for both the law and the citizens it serves.

“The Chairman must take swift action to address these concerns, clarify jurisdictional boundaries, enforce compliance with official directives, and restore public confidence in the Commission’s operations. Anything less will continue to erode the trust Nigerians place in the EFCC.”

