NANS passes vote of confidence in new ASUU president

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has passed a vote of confidence in the newly elected President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Chris Piwuna, to drive positive change and advancement in Nigerian university education.

NANS President, Olushola Oladoja congratulated Piwuna on his election, citing his character, poise, and commitment to university growth and development.

In a statement on Thursday, Oladoja noted that Piwuna’s excellent record in leading struggles and negotiations makes him well-suited for the position.

“We believe that you are coming to consolidate the agenda of positive change that many before you started, resulting in some of the magnificent results we are seeing, particularly through the representation of our universities by ASUU in strategic activism,” he stated.

The NANS leader emphasised the association’s openness to collaborate with ASUU on strategic activism and activities promoting positive change in universities.

He expressed optimism about Piwuna’s ability to operationalise student-oriented change ideologies through partnerships and quality negotiations.

Oladoja further noted that both bodies are partners in progress, and Nigerian students cannot wait to see the remarkable exploits the new President’s tenure will bring.

He also commended the leaders and members of ASUU who believe in and supported the ideology upon which you ran for President of the organisation.

