NANS demands reversal of fuel hike

The National Association of Nigerian Students has called on the Federal Government to reverse the new petrol pump price, as things are no longer bearable for Nigerians.

National President of the association, Lucky Emonefe, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

NAN reports that NNPC Limited Retail Management on Tuesday approved an upward review of petrol pump price from N568 to N617 per litre to N855 to N897 per litre, depending on the location of their stations.

Checks by NAN revealed that the NNPC retail stations adjusted their pumps and totems (price boards), reflecting the new price of N897 as against N617 per litre in the FCT.

The independent marketers had also adjusted their pumps, as they were now selling between N930 and N1,200.

“We appeal to the government to rescind its decision because it will get to a time people can no longer bear the sufferings.

“The national protest that took place in August, we decided not to come out and be part of it, because we hoped that things will get better.

“If things do not get better, we will have no choice but to mobilise our members to join the protest, if it erupts,’’ he said.

Emonefe added: “Government must come out and tell us what is responsible for this recent hike. We need to know.

“If the government cannot help the situation, then we should go back to the subsidy regime’’.

The NANS president said the fuel hike would further worsen the high cost of living in the country, if it was not promptly addressed by the government.

