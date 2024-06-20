 NANS condemns incessant attacks on security operatives

The Senate President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Henry Okunomo, has condemned the recent attacks on security operatives, particularly men of the Nigerian army and police, by Nigerians.

Okunomo, alongside the Clerk, AbdulYekinn Odunayo, made the condemnation on behalf of the student body during a press conference in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The students’ body expressed concern over the incessant attacks, which have resulted in the loss of lives and properties.

They stressed that security operatives are dedicated individuals, who put their lives on the line daily to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens.

NANS thereby called on community leaders, civil society organizations, and citizens to join them in condemning the attacks and fostering a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect with security operatives.

They also appealed to government and relevant authorities to investigate the root causes of the tensions and take appropriate measures to address them.

The association called on the leadership of the army and police to caution their men against human rights abuse and involvement in civil matters.

The apex student body emphasized the need for peaceful coexistence and collaboration towards a safe, secure, and prosperous society.

Okunomo said, “according to a report by various news media, no fewer than 154 military and police officers have been killed by non-state actors between March 2023 and March 2024.

“90 policemen were killed, while 64 military personnel also lost their lives to the activities of outlaws.

“As students and future leaders of this nation, we must advocate for constructive and peaceful avenues to address grievances.

“It is crucial to engage in dialogue, report misconduct through the appropriate channels, and work towards systemic reforms that can enhance the accountability and professionalism of our security forces.

“We call upon community leaders, civil society organizations, and all citizens to join us in condemning these attacks.

“We urge everyone to foster a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect with our security operatives.

“Let us remember that they are our brothers, sisters, friends, and neighbors who are fulfilling a critical role in our society.

“Moreover, we appeal to the government and relevant authorities to investigate the root causes of these tensions and take appropriate measures to address them.

“Ensuring that security operatives are adequately trained, held accountable, and supported in their duties will go a long way in restoring public trust and cooperation.

“We are also using this opportunity to call on the leadership of the army and the police to caution their men against human rights abuse.

Also Read:

“We have witnessed with regret the involvement of military and police officers in civil matters such as land disputes, debt recovering abuse of students, among others.

“NANS under the able leadership of Comrade Pedro Obi urges all Nigerians to commit to building a community where security operatives and residents coexist peacefully and work collaboratively towards a common goal—a safe, secure, and prosperous society for all.

“Violence is never the answer, and through unity and understanding, we can overcome these challenges.”