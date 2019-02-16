NANS condemns election postponement 

The National Association of Nigerian Students on Saturday, condemned the postponement of the general elections by Independent National Electoral commission

Addressing a news conference in Abeokuta on Sunday, Spokesman of the association, Azeez Adeyemi, said that the students would organise nationwide protest against the development on Monday.

He stated that the association was fully mobilised for the protest and that no attempt to stop it would succeed.

He described the situation as “show of shame and disgrace of a country”, adding that countries often learnt from their past, “but that it is not so with Nigeria”.

Adeyemi cautioned that the sovereignty of Nigeria should not be toyed with by selfish leaders, adding that the unity of the country should not be frustrated.

He stated that it was a shame and a bad signal to worldwide observers that the sincerity in the forthcoming elections was diminishing.

He said: “The sovereignty of Nigeria should not be toyed with by any leader. Our forefathers fought for this; the unity of the nation should not be frustrated.

“Our position is that INEC chairman should resign. President Muhammadu Buhari should strengthen Nigeria’s security.”