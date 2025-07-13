NANS commends police for 24/7 emergency school response centres

The National Association of Nigerian Students has commended the Nigeria Police Force for the establishment of a 27/7 emergency school response centres.

The students body spoke in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday by the Chief Press Secretary to the President of NANS, Michael Oyewole.

The statement said: “The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) heartily commends the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for its proactive and commendable initiative in establishing 24/7 functioning emergency response centres dedicated to addressing school-related emergencies across the country. This landmark effort, led by the National Coordinator of the Schools Protection Squad (SPS), CP Abayomi Shogunle, demonstrates the NPF’s commitment to safeguarding the lives of students, teachers, and educational infrastructure, aligning with the Federal Government’s Safe Schools Initiative and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The announcement, made during a stakeholders’ forum in Ibadan, Oyo State, highlights the NPF’s dedication to creating secure learning environments for Nigerian students. The establishment of these emergency centres, coupled with the deployment of the Schools Protection Squad, marks a significant step toward addressing security challenges such as kidnappings and violence targeting schools, which have disrupted education and instilled fear in communities. NANS applauds the Inspector General of Police, Dr. Kayode Egbetokun, for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to ensuring that schools remain sanctuaries of learning and growth.

Also Read

“The NANS President, Comrade Olushola Oladoja, recognizes the collaborative approach adopted by the NPF, which involves partnerships with other security agencies, educational institutions, community leaders, and stakeholders. This synergy, as emphasized during the stakeholders’ forum, is crucial for fostering a proactive rather than reactive approach to school safety. The integration of modern technologies, such as CCTV cameras and surveillance drones, further underscores the forward-thinking nature of this initiative.

“The NANS President, Comrade Olushola Oladoja, call on all Nigerian students to take full advantage of this initiative for their personal and collective security. The 24/7 emergency response centres, accessible via the dedicated line 08077357777, provide a vital resource for reporting emergencies and ensuring swift responses to threats. The President urge Students to stay vigilant, report suspicious activities, and actively participate in sensitization programs organized by the NPF to promote safety awareness and prevent crime.

“NANS encourages students to collaborate with security agencies, school authorities, and community leaders to strengthen the security framework around educational institutions. By embracing this initiative, students can contribute to creating safer learning environments and reducing the incidence of out-of-school children, thereby advancing Nigeria’s human capital development.

“NANS remains committed to supporting initiatives that enhance the welfare and security of students nationwide and will continue to advocate for policies that uphold the right to safe and uninterrupted education.”

Post Views: 22