The Joint Campus Committee of the National Association of Nigerian Students ha commended the Ogun State police command for the prompt arrest of the abductors of some students of the Olabisi Onabanjo Universty, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Ayetoro campus.

According to a statement by the public relations officer of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the students’ body made the commendation when officials of the association visited Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, on Friday 30th April 2021, in his office.

Led by the JCC chairman, Comrade Damilola Kehinde Simeon, the body lauded the performance of the police in the state under the watch of CP Ajogun, describing the police chief as a complete policeman.

The students also applauded the prompt action taken by the command against the policemen who extorted the sum of #153000 from a student of Lagos state university, noting that the action has rekindled their hope in the Nigeria police.

Responding, the Commissioner of Police thanked the students, and assured them of the command’s readiness to partner with them and other critical stakeholders to rid the state of crime and criminality.

He also appealed to students to always take the issue of security very seriously, so as not to fall victims of those hoodlums looking for easy prey.

The highlight of the visit was the presentation of excellence award to the CP, which was done by the state NLC chairman, Comrade Bankole Emmanuel, on behalf of the students’ body.