NANS commends college for reinstating SU after eight years suspension

The National Association of Nigerian Students on Saturday commended the Management of the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero-Ekiti, Ekiti State for the restoration of students union activities in the college.

Students’ unionism was suspended in the college in 2013.

Olanrewaju Olamide, NANS Chairman in Ekiti State, gave the commendation in a statement on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti while reacting to the students’ union election held in the college on September 8.

At the end of the election, Victor Osadare emerged as president, having polled 506 votes to defeat his closest rival, Damilola Oyejide, who polled 298 votes.

Olamide expressed confidence that the union and her newly elected officers would thrive under the leadership of the college’s provost, Dr. Cecilia Adebayo.

He commended the efforts of the Deputy Provost, Kayode Abolarin; Dean, Students Affairs, Michael Adewumi; as well as the college’s Electoral Board Members for the successful conduct of the election.

According to him, the high level of transparency displayed in ensuring that students were freely allowed to exercise their franchise is highly commendable.

Olamide also commended the outgoing caretaker executives of the students union for the selfless services rendered during their administration.

The new executives will be inaugurated on September 14.