NANS berates harassment by FRSC officials, threatens showdown

The National Association of Nigerian Students has berated the recent pronouncement by the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, directing his officers to arrest and impound vehicles belonging to NANS structures.

NANS, in a statement released on Tuesday by the Clerk of the Senate, Comrade Oladimeji Uthman, said the call by the FRSC boss was a way to cripple the movement of leaders of the association who have to move from one location to another.

The statement read, “As the apex students body in Nigeria, NANS operates with well-established structures at the national, zonal, and Joint Campus Council (JCC) levels. Additionally, allied student bodies such as the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), National Association of University Students (NAUS), National Association of Nigerian Colleges of Education Students (NANCES), and even Students’ Union Governments (SUGs) in various institutions operate within our framework.

“Over the years, NANS has maintained a working relationship with the FRSC at both state and national levels, fostering mutual understanding and cooperation for the safety and welfare of Nigerian students.

“The directive to impound vehicles that belong to NANS is not only disrespectful but also an affront to our structured movement.

“Mobility remains a crucial part of our activities, enabling us to engage in advocacy, attend critical programs, and carry out our day-to-day responsibilities.

“We view this pronouncement as an attempt to undermine our operations and frustrate the representation of Nigerian students across all levels.

“If any FRSC command proceeds to implement this unjust directive by arresting or impounding NANS vehicles—whether at the national, zonal, JCC, NAPS, NAUS, NANCES, or SUG level—we will have no choice but to mobilize our armless battalions and stage a massive protest to defend our rights. We will not tolerate any form of disrespect towards our organization.

“We strongly advise the FRSC leadership to adopt proper communication channels when addressing concerns related to our movement.

“If any misconduct or irregularity is observed involving NANS official vehicles, the appropriate course of action should be to officially communicate the National Secretariat of NANS for resolution, rather than issuing unilateral and confrontational pronouncements.

“In the spirit of mutual respect and in the interest of maintaining peace and order, we hereby call on the leadership of the FRSC to invite the leadership of NANS for a constructive dialogue.

“Engaging in meaningful discussions will help to address any concerns amicably, rather than creating unnecessary tensions that could lead to avoidable confrontations between NANS and FRSC officials.

“We remain committed to the protection of Nigerian students’ interests and we will continue to uphold a responsive and responsible leadership in our engagements with various government agencies.”

