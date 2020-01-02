The National Association of Nigerian Students has appealed to state governors to pay the agreed minimum wage to avert unrest in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

Adeyemi Azeez, National Public Relations Officer of the association, made the call in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Azeez said it was imperative to pay the minimum wage on time to avert disruption in students’ academic calendar that could be caused by the labour unions’ industrial actions.

“The labour union and other sisters’ unions have continued to threaten showdown with the governors who have failed to pay the agreed minimum wage.

“In the interest of our students, we beg those governors yet to comply with the payment of the new minimum wage to quickly comply.

“This is because NANS might be left with no other option than to join forces with the Nigerian Labour Congress to fight to a standstill, any governor who refuses to comply.

“However, to avoid any form of unrest, we beg that the governors comply as soon as possible,” he said.

Azeez prayed for God’s wisdom on the governors and peace in their respective states.

He, therefore, called on the government to look critically at the concern raised by the labour union over the handling of the country’s economy, particularly its rising debt profile.

This, he said, had become a major concern both locally and internationally.