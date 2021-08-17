NAN to forge partnership with Ministry — Ponle

The Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria, Buki Ponle, says that the agency intends to forge ahead with a partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

Ponle disclosed this when the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that there was no better way of exploring partnership between both organisations except in this era of misinformation and disinformation.

H added that the agency had adhered to professionalism amongst its reporters over the years.

He said communication was very strategic in economic development and, without it, the country would not be focused, especially in this era of artificial intelligence, robotics and everything associated with Information Communications Technology (ICT).

The Managing Director described NAN as the hallmark of journalism as well as the home responsible for development and solutions journalism.

He thanked the minister for honouring and paying NAN a visit.

“For more than 40 years we have been into this and we intend to forge the partnership between NAN and your ministry.

“There is no better way of doing that but now in this era of misinformation, disinformation and anybody who sets in a phone becoming a journalist.

“We try as much as possible to correct all these in our reporters to keep the face of journalism.

“When you talk to NAN you have talked to the whole world; we are not just saying it but we do what we say and when we crystallise what we get from you, it is always a hot cake.

“Because our subscribers in and out of the country believe in us.

“Sometimes when we make mistakes they repeat such mistakes because they believe that NAN does not make mistakes but the mistakes are just minor errors and not the basic issues of development,” Ponle said.

In his remarks, Pantami expressed delight for visiting NAN and to discuss the Ministry’s activities, achievements and many more with regard to communications and digital economy sector.

He described every discussion that the groups were going to have, whether negative or positive, to be part of accountability to the Federal Government.

“If you agree to serve the government then you must be accountable in whatever you do.

“So, it is part of accountability and we are always ready for that.

“I am happy to be here and I am glad to hear the recognition and the integrity given to NAN globally.