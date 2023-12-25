NAN needs intense funding to perform optimally – Ex-NBC boss

A former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission, Dr. Danladi Bako says the News Agency of Nigeria needs intense funding for five consecutive years to enable it to perform optimally.

Bako, the Kogunan Sokoto and former star presenter at the NTA, stated this in an interview with NAN on Sunday in Abuja.

According to him, after intense funding for five consecutive years, NAN will be able to perform optimally without further funding from the Federal Government.

He said: “NAN needs intense funding for five years.

“Then after that, you can allow it to be on auto-drive.

“Honestly, NAN needs serious funding.

“It also needs to revamp its offices in South Africa and all its Bureaus that are outside this country.

“NAN needs to also revamp all its equipment because equipment for the news agency is obsolete.

“Again, there must be Video-on-Demand facilities so that clients can go in, plug in and demand for news about Nigeria.

“It should have different categories of news for a variety of clients.

“For that to happen, NAN needs a control room where there are staff that can produce those materials, like three minute videos of news materials that clients can demand for.

“And every time they hit the portal, the agency makes money.

“If in place, NAN should be making a minimum of N5 million per day from people looking for stories from the facilities.”

The former NBC DG further explained that clients from all continents of the world would be clicking on the NAN portal trying to demand for videos and news.

Bako reiterated that NAN should have a Control Room well equipped with first class digital equipment with good audio, visual and control quality.

He added: “You must then get people who are good in graphics, know how to design website pages, sites and drive the process.

“With such, NAN will be making millions of Naira on a daily basis.”