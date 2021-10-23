The Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria, Buki Ponle, has advised members of staff of the agency to make punctuality a habit to boost efficiency and effectiveness for increased productivity.

Ponle gave the hints during a meeting with members of staff of the agency in the Lagos State office of the agency.

He said boost in productivity was important in line with the change mantra of President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime.

According to him, this will help to move the agency and move the nation forward.

He said punctuality to the office, programmes and other assignments were major steps toward personal discipline, which would translate in efficiency leading to improved productivity.

He charged: “Please we are imploring you to change.

“Take discipline as your watch word to increase your productivity.

“Without discipline, we can’t make progress.”

Ponle further called for innovative and creative measures to improve productivity, while urging members of staff to ensure personal self development through acquiring more education and learning new skills.

He said: “Some of us have been stagnated for so long.

“This is the time to improve yourselves.”

Ponle said his management team was pursuing the “lofty” goals of improving staff welfare and growth of the agency.

He warned against poor attitude to work and need for improvement in community and judiciary reportage.

He also used the interactive forum to exchange ideas with them on ways to improve Internally Generated Revenue.

NAN MD to staff: How to improve productivity

The Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria, Buki Ponle, has advised members of staff of the agency to make punctuality a habit to boost efficiency and effectiveness for increased productivity.

Ponle gave the hints during a meeting with members of staff of the agency in the Lagos State office of the agency.

He said boost in productivity was important in line with the change mantra of President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime.

According to him, this will help to move the agency and move the nation forward.

He said punctuality to the office, programmes and other assignments were major steps toward personal discipline, which would translate in efficiency leading to improved productivity.

He charged: “Please we are imploring you to change.

“Take discipline as your watch word to increase your productivity.

“Without discipline, we can’t make progress.”

Ponle further called for innovative and creative measures to improve productivity, while urging members of staff to ensure personal self development through acquiring more education and learning new skills.

He said: “Some of us have been stagnated for so long.

“This is the time to improve yourselves.”

Ponle said his management team was pursuing the “lofty” goals of improving staff welfare and growth of the agency.

He warned against poor attitude to work and need for improvement in community and judiciary reportage.

He also used the interactive forum to exchange ideas with them on ways to improve Internally Generated Revenue.

Abdulhadi Khaliel, Head, NAN Administration and Human Resource Department, re-emphasised the need for discipline.

Khaliel said this would help toward achieving the objectives of the just concluded productivity workshop for about 40 staff, saying: “We have to be up and doing.”

Also, Gbemisola Erinoso-Babalola, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, noted that lots of the changes would affect examinations as staff promotions would be done based on available vacancies.

Erinoso-Babalola reiterated the warning for punctuality, saying: “For us to exist in a highly competitive environment, we need to up our game.”

In his contribution, Dele Ojo, Director, Finance and Account Department, explained the ongoing actions to return NAN to its rightful position in the hierarchy of agencies of the Federal Government. Head, NAN Administration and Human Resource Department, re-emphasised the need for discipline.

Khaliel said this would help toward achieving the objectives of the just concluded productivity workshop for about 40 staff, saying: “We have to be up and doing.”

Also, Gbemisola Erinoso-Babalola, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, noted that lots of the changes would affect examinations as staff promotions would be done based on available vacancies.

Erinoso-Babalola reiterated the warning for punctuality, saying: “For us to exist in a highly competitive environment, we need to up our game.”

In his contribution, Dele Ojo, Director, Finance and Account Department, explained the ongoing actions to return NAN to its rightful position in the hierarchy of agencies of the Federal Government.