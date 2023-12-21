NAN MD commends Bako, ex-NBC DG, for years of mentorship

The Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Alhaji Ali Muhammad Ali, has commended Dr. Danladi Bako, a former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission, for his years of mentorship.

Ali made the commendation on Wednesday when Bako paid a courtesy visit to the NAN Headquarters in Abuja.

He recalled that during the days of the Renewed Hope Campaign, he often went to Bako for intellectual discussions and always gained from his rich experience.

He said: “You are welcome to NAN.

“At the time he was the DG of NBC, incidentally our mentor here, Malam Wada Maida, was also the MD of NAN.

“Listening to you is like a workshop on leadership.

“In just 10, 15 minutes, he has told us about his life trajectory and it is quite an inspiring story.

“The name Danladi Bako is synonymous to TV Talk Shows; he actually pioneered the talk show: ‘The Morning Ride.’

“Most of the Morning Talk Shows you see on national television today were inspired by him.

“There is no day, in those days, that you don’t look forward to and watch out for the Nigerian Television Authority.

“We are journalists largely on account of some of them.

“The NTA was the destination of choice and, there, you had great, excellent broadcasters.

“We are mentees of Danladi Bako and we are proud to be associated with him.”

Earlier, Bako, who is the Kogunan of Sokoto Caliphate, extolled Ali’s capacity and competence to reposition the agency.

He said: “I want to vouch for your MD.

“The gentleman you have here as an MD I can vouch for.

“At 29, when I was made a controller in NTA, all my producers were older than me.

“At NBC, as the DG, all the Directors were older than me.

“I, nicely, navigated the affairs of the station.

“I did what I had to do, gave them their respect and didn’t witch hunt anybody because I believe that God is in charge of every situation.

“When President Bola Tinubu was drafting us unto the Campaign Council, he said we were going to work pro-bono and we worked pro-bono.”

Bako also enjoined the members of staff to support Ali to successfully steer the agency to greater heights.

He said: “I want to urge all the management staff to do your best while you are here.

“He needs your support so that he can do the best.

“He knows about how to improve welfare, train workers and other things; he knows them all and, In-Shaa Allah, he will do them.”

Abdulhadi Khaliel, the Director of Administration of the agency, on behalf of other directors, appreciated Bako for the visit and assured of their support.

Khaliel said: “NAN is a home with an open mind.

“God willing, the forthcoming NAN Management Retreat in Kaduna will help reshape the organisation and set objectives to enhance effective delivery of our mandate.”