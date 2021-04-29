A Senior Correspondent with the News Agency of Nigeria, Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus, has emerged as the Vice Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kwara State Chapter.

Yusuf-Badmus emerged unopposed on Thursday during a congress held at the chapel secretariat in Ilorin.

NAN reports that the position became vacant following the transfer of Aliyu Usman, a Principal Correspondent, also of NAN, to Edo State in January.

Motion for nomination to fill the position was raised by Oluseyi Dasilva and was seconded by Olayinka Owolewa of NAN.

The Chairman of the correspondent Chapel, AbdulHakeem Garba of Channels Television, performed the swearing in of the new vice chairman.

In her acceptance speech, Yusuf-Badmus expressed appreciation to all members of the chapel for reposing confidence in her ability to serve.

She said: “I am humbled by the development, it caught me unawares.

“Thank you all for your show of love.”