NAN inaugurates three renovated buildings at Lagos office

The Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Buki Ponle, on Thursday inaugurated three renovated office buildings at the agency’s Lagos Office at Iganmu.

Ponle said at the inauguration that the facelift was to demonstrate the commitment of NAN management to improving staff welfare through provision of a decent work environment.

The managing director was represented by Abdulfatah Babatunde, Head of Editorial Operations of NAN in Lagos State.

Ponle noted that staff of Accounts and Technical Departments of the agency in Lagos State were relocated in August 2021 to enable the renovation.

He added that the block housing Office of Head of NAN, Lagos Operations, Library, Photo Unit and Audit Department was also renovated.

Ponle added that the managing director’s office was refurbished.

“The renovation of these buildings is a demonstration of management’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for workers to operate, ” he said.

He promised that the renovation would be extended to the editorial block and others, when funding would be available.

“Now that the renovations have been completed, the staff are to return to occupy the buildings.

” Management will continue to provide working tools and a conducive environment for improved productivity. Management expects staff to reciprocate by working harder,” he said.

According to him, renovation is ongoing at NAN Office in Katsina State.

He said that more offices of the agency across the nation would be given a facelift.

NAN reports that workers were happy to return to the renovated buildings.