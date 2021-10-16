NAN gets award for promotion of peace, peaceful coexistence

Zaman Tare (Living Together) Project of the Caritas Foundation of Nigeria has given an award to the News Agency of Nigeria for promotion of peace and peaceful existence in Plateau State and beyond.

Kelechi Emeh, Country Representative, Catholic Agency For Overseas Development, handed over the award to NAN.

Emeh said the award was recognition of the Agency’s quality reports in the area peace.

Emeh said that NAN alongside other awardees were instrumental to the success of Zaman Tare Project, which started in 2018.

He said that Zaman Tare, funded by the European Union and implemented by Caritas Nigeria in partnership with CAFOD and Dialogue, Reconciliation and Peace Centre in Jos.

The country representative said that the Zaman Tare project is basically about promoting pluralism and tolerance that would bring about harmonious society.

Emeh stated that there was no alternative to peace and that the last crisis in parts of the state was avoidable, costly and led to unnecessary loss of lives and properties.

The country representative said that until the people began to see themselves as brothers and sisters, it would be difficult to achieve peace and understanding.

He stressed that what united the society as people was far greater than their individual and collective differences.

Rev. Fr. Blaise Agwom, Director DREP Centre, said the event was to celebrate the World Peace Day and have an art exhibition.

Agwom prayed that the bond that united that people would continue to grow.

He said: “The aim of this art exhibition is to see how we can use the instrumentality of art to showcase and promote tolerance in communities.

“So, we have brought these artists to use their talents to showcase things that will teach the people the need to love each other and live together.”

The Plateau State Coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission, Grace Pam, in her remarks said the commission had been collaborating with many governmental and non-governmental organisations to preach peace and tranquility across the state.

Pam said all peace-loving people should join hands with all the groups and organisations engaging in peace initiatives and programmes and that together the state would be uplifted and crises free.

Others who received the award included the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence, Nigerian Human Rights Commission, Plateau Radio Television Corporation, Daily Trust Newspaper and communities where Zaman Tare projects are being implemented.

Highlights of the occasion were dancing, drama presentations, poetry, art exhibitions, among other displays.