NAN celebrates retiring Kwara correspondent in style

Members of the staff of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kwara State Tuesday celebrated the retiring State Correspondent, Abiodun Esan, for his diligent and fatherly role played throughout his service in the agency.

The staff in company of some colleagues in the state organised a sendforth for Esan in the Ilorin office of the agency.

Wole Adedeji, a Veteran Journalist, commended the outgoing state correspondent for his hard work and soft hearted personality.

Adedeji recalled with nostalgia their working relationship at Concord Newspaper a few decades ago and lauded Esan’s effective contribution in journalism.

He said that the celebrant, who also clocked 60 years, had been his colleague, friend and brother.

Adedeji however advised the retiring state correspondent to be closer to the Almighty God and be more religious.

The Chairman of Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ, Mallam AbdulHakeem Garba, commended Esan for his elderly advice and respectable roles played while in service.

The chairman prayed for the success of Esan and wished him well in his endeavours in life.

Usman Aliyu, a former NAN reporter in Ilorin, but now in Benin, recalled the posting of the outgoing state correspondent to Kwara, saying that he had been a father, boss and a considerate person while in service.

Aliyu said that Esan had been so supportive to all the members of staff in NAN Kwara office and had a unique quality that distinguished him from other superior colleagues in NAN.

He also prayed for success in Esan’s furture ventures.

Feix Ajide, a retired Deputy Editor-in-Chief, who also graced the occasion with advice and prayer, described Esan as a good writer and a competent reporter.

He advised other members of staff to plan for retirement, set a goal for themselves and work towards achieving the goals in order to have something to fall on after retirement.

“Try as much as possible to build a comfortable house, train your children well, have some investment, take care of your health and eat good food to avoid sudden break down.

“The outgoing state correspondent should take care of himself, get something doing in order to keep fit and be active, to avoid boredom and unnecessary thinking,” Ajide advised.

He prayed for Esan to have a healthy and restful retirement, full of blessings and opportunities.

On his part, Mohammed Tola, a Deputy Editor-In-Chief of NAN, advised Esan to consider himself lucky having served the agency gracefully.

Tola enjoined the retiree to consider himself part of the NAN family even after retirement.

He also advised colleagues to buckle up to new challenges facing the agency and journalism to make a career.

The acting State Correspondent, Abdulfatah Beki, later presented a gift packaged by the Ilorin office to Esan.

Responding, Esan, who was full of gratitude and tears of joy, thanked all colleagues present at the occasion, appreciated all the prayers, goodwill messages and advice.