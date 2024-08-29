Name National Press Centre, Abuja after Olu Akerele, Olaosebikan urges FG

A public relations expert and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Kehinde Olaosebikan, has called on the federal government to recognise and immortalise professionals with exceptional contributions to the making of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to encourage upcoming professionals.

He said this would make them to be more patriotic and take national development with greater commitment.

As a takeoff, Olaosebikan asked the government to name the National Press Centre at the Radio House, Abuja after Lisa Olu Akerele, the first newspaper Bureau Chief in FCT, who turned 70 years old today.

According to him, Olu Akerele was a great journalist and writer who used his reports, writings, and social activities to attract both social and capital investments to Abuja during the infancy of the territory.

He described Olu Akerele, as one of the builders of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Olaosebikan, in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday, entitled; “Celebrating Olu Akerele, Media Icon and Builder of Abuja @ 70,” stated that it was high time the country honoured such professionals with exceptional contributions to the making of Abuja.

He argued that while the founders and other administrators of the territory were being variously honoured, professionals who took active parts in the development of the city are being neglected.

The tribute reads:

“Today, Abuja Nigeria’s seat of power ranks among the most functional and beautiful capital cities in Africa and the world. Effects of the current massive development being carried out by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government would make anyone feel proud of the city. With sprawling roads and lovely structures dotting the city, it is indeed a beauty to behold. The sceneries from Abuja Airport or any of its entry points in Zuba, Mararaba etc to the city centre are simply breathtaking.

Kudos should eternally be given to the three great Nigerian leaders who made it a reality.

First, Justice Akinola Aguda who led the panel which recommended the relocation of the nation’s capital from Lagos to Abuja. Second is the late former Head of State, General Murtala Muhammed who promulgated the decree establishing Abuja into law on February 3, 1976, ten days before he was brutally assasinated. And lastly, the evil genius, General Ibrahim Babangida who eventually moved the capital of Nigeria to Abuja on the 12th of December, 1991. History will forever remember them for giving us this lovely capital city.

After the promulgation, the Federal Government has been appointing ministers and administrators charged with the development of the 8,000 square kilometres territory.

From the first Minister, Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun to the immediate past minister Muhammed Bello, they were all duly recognised and honoured for their contributions to the growth of Abuja. They have roads and other national monuments named after them.

However, beyond the founders and ministers, there were also great professionals whose presence and activities contributed immensely to the success of the seat of power. There were engineers, architects, land surveyors, quantity surveyors, builders, journalists, lawyers, teachers, technicians, artisans etc who made Abuja what it is today. Many of these professionals went out of their way to voluntarily offer and implement great ideas and projects that made things work in Abuja. They believed in Abuja and genuinely worked for its success pro bono.

I can name many of these patriots but permit me to limit this piece to my field, journalism where

Olu Akerele, the Lisa of Owa Obokun of Ijesha land stood out in contributing profoundly to the development of Abuja.

In the history of FCT, Olu Akerele opened the first well-established newspaper Bureau in the heart of the city as the head of Concord Newspapers owned by Chief MKO Abiola the business mogul, great philanthropist and most loved democrat who paid the supreme sacrifice in the course of democracy. He (Akerele) also made history as the first journalist in Nigeria to be designated as a Bureau Chief. And as they say, the occupant of an office determines the strength of the office, Olu Akerele not only ran the Bureau effectively, but he exuded panache and power as the Bureau Chief of Concord Newspapers from 1986 to 1993.

On his primary assignment of reporting, Olu Akerele was clearly far ahead, leading his Concord team in getting the best of scoops in news and interviews. Olu Akerele was also the run-to leader for journalists for professional support and other needs.

Highly sociable, generous, caring, loving and very accommodating, Olu Akerele gladly opened his doors to visiting local and foreign journalists, making their jobs pretty easy. He was the Abuja and national rallying point of his time of practice in Abuja. I will say without any equivocation that the professional and social activities of Olu Akerele made many others that later helped in the growth of the city, love and stay in Abuja in the first instance. He attracted both capital and social investments to the Federal Capital Territory.

Also Read:

His weekly column, Abuja Diary or so, published in Sunday Concord (the first distinct column on Abuja)was a must-read for all. It was always incisive, deep and down-to-earth. Exhibiting development journalism, he engaged the column tremendously in building Abuja; correcting lapses and commending great steps.

Lisa Olu Akerele, my mentor, role model and big brother turns 70 today and I think it is time for the Ministry of Federal Capital Territory and indeed the Federal Government to recognise and honour the exceptional professionals like Olu Akerele who actively participated in the development of Abuja. Naming the National Press Centre in Radio House or the Press Centre in the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock after him would be great and topping it with a national honour would be the ideal. Thank God, Alhaji Muhammed Idris Malagi, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, a successful public relations Guru who knows perfectly the value of honouring great patriots to motivate the upcoming professionals would actually this appeal. He is currently leading Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu the Director General of NOA in achieving mometously on national Orientation. Similarly, the current super action Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyeson Wike would be surely glad to give honour to whom it is due. Their recommendations would be graciously approved by the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a genuine lover of journalists and other resourceful and patriotic Nigerian professionals. It is on record that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the greatest motivator of all times and builder of the highest number of leaders in Nigeria till date.

Happy 70th birthday to Lisa Olu Akerele, a good man; accomplished journalist, uncommon patriot and builder of Abuja.

Kehinde Olaosebikan, CEO of Midas Communications Ltd was the Abuja Bureau Chief and Regional Editor, Nothern Operations for Vanguard Newspapers from 1988 to 1999.

Post Views: 1