Najatu Muhammad declares support for PDP’s Atiku, APC’s Binani, NNPP’s Yusuf

A day after her official resignation from the All Progressives Congress was made public, Hajia Najatu Muhammad has declared her support for Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Our correspondent learnt that she has decided to express support for candidates across some other parties.

For instance, she is fervently in support of the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party in Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

In a clear move consistent with her recent struggles, Hajia Naja, as she is fondly called, has equally declared support for Aisha Binani, APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State.

It could be recalled that Muhammad resigned from APC and quit her position as Director of the APC Presidential Campaign Council last week.

In her letter to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, the prominent politician from Kano said: “In line with article 9.5 (i) of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I am writing to you to intimate you of my resignation from the All Progressive Congress (APC). I am by this letter also informing you of my resignation as the Director of the Civil Society directorate of the Presidential Campaign Council of the APC.

“It has been a great honour working with you to contribute towards the building of our dear nation. However, a number of recent developments in the country’s political and democratic space, make it impossible for me to continue to participate in party politics.

“The challenges that Nigeria faces today require me to continue championing the struggle for a better country with a clear conscience as I remain absolutely loyal to my dear country Nigeria.

“Kindly accept my most sincere appreciation for your leadership as the Chairman of the APC.

“Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Her press release on Saturday explained that she was quitting party politics.

She said in the statement seen by Modus Operandum: “After much reflection and careful consideration, I have decided to part ways with party politics. I have come to the realization that my values and beliefs no longer align with party politics. Our political parties have no ideological differences and are simply robes that politicians wear to serve their personal needs and interests at any given time. As a result of which we see politicians changing from one robe to another whenever it suits them. What is important at this point in time is the individual wearing the robe and not the robe itself.

“I am committed to supporting individuals that are truly interested in addressing the root causes of our challenges as a nation. To remain true to such commitments, one must be willing to take bold and decisive steps. Quitting party politics at this point in time is one of such steps.

“We all recognize that Nigeria is facing many challenges, including insecurity, poverty, inequality, and lack of access to basic services. Such challenges require the consolidated efforts of competent and patriotic leadership across every level of governance.

“Nigerians must be aware of the severity of their situation after the dismal failures of leadership the country has experienced over the years.

“Nigerians must be aware of the consequences of their decisions and their choices. Therefore, restricting one’s choice to a single political party will be detrimental to the development of our country and our democracy.

“As a Nigerian fighting for a better Nigeria, I am deeply committed to the struggle for a more just and equitable society. I believe that all Nigerians deserve the opportunity to live a life of dignity, security and opportunity.

“Nigeria has a long history of struggle to build a better future for all its citizens. Despite many challenges, we remain resolute to overcome them and create a more prosperous, stable, and just society.

“I remain committed to protecting the rights and freedoms of all citizens, and promoting a culture of tolerance and respect. I believe that diversity is one of our greatest strengths and that by working together, we can build a stronger, more united country.

“Long live the federal republic of Nigeria.”