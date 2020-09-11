A new online newspaper, Naija Times, will enter the Nigerian media space on September 15, 2020.

The newspaper will focus on investigative journalism and provide in-depth analysis on Business and Economy, Politics and Governance, Science and Technology, Health and Wellness, Lifestyle, General News and Diaspora matters.

Every day human-angle stories, including witty cartoons, crime fiction, relationships, parenting and campus reports will also spice up the publication designed to cater for every segment of society.

Naija Times is a product of a thorough research carried out by three seasoned industry players who believe in redirecting the course of journalism practice in the country.

The team comprises Ehi Braimah, a public relations and marketing strategist; Akpandem James, a communications consultant and former Chief Executive Officer of Independent Newspapers; and Jahman Anikulapo, a consummate journalist and former Editor of The Guardian on Sunday.

Braimah, who is the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of the new publication, says Naija Times is a response to the concern for urgent intervention in the Nigerian media space, which is gradually being fouled by unethical practices and unprofessional offerings.

He said: “We are not going to reinvent the wheel of journalism practice but we shall join hands with our colleagues to mitigate the spread of fake news. Honest mistakes can be made while reporting the news but we shall encourage fact checking and getting all sides to a story. The newspaper is set to deliver its offerings in text, audio, video and multi-media formats.”

Already, Naija Times has forged strategic partnerships with the following organisations: International Centre for Investigative Reporting, Africasti, Market Forces Africa, Africa Oil and Gas Report, Spirit of Nigeria Radio, The Nigerian Voice SA and Culture Dispatch, among others.

The aim is to achieve knowledge sharing through collaboration and co-operation to strengthen Naija Times’ capabilities, optimise resources and accelerate mutually beneficial outcomes.

Naija Times – which will extend the frontiers of development journalism to serve society – will be launched to a global audience via Zoom, YouTube and Facebook as from 3:30pm on September 15, 2020.