Naira swap: Police vow to apprehend lawbreakers at banks

The Kwara State Police Command has vowed to apprehend any lawbreaker who plans to replicate the lawlessness unleashed on banks in some states in the country.

This wass contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesperson, Okasanmi Ajayi, on Saturday in Ilorin.

The statement said: “Intelligence available to the command indicates that hoodlums have perfected plans to replicate the lawlessness that was unleashed on some banks in some states of the country.

“This follows the crisis emanating from the Naira note swap that is ongoing in Nigeria at present, which the government is doing all within its power to normalize.

“The command wishes to assure the good people of Kwara State of its capacity to deal ruthlessly with any lawbreaker.

“Criminals are therefore advised to shelve any such dastardly idea.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Paul Odama, has ordered aggressive patrols of banks and other financial facilities across the length and breath of the state.

“He warned criminal elements in the state to change their minds as anyone arrested would be met with heavy consequences. A word, they say, is enough for the wise.”