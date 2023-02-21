Naira swap: I would have obeyed Supreme Court if I were Buhari — Orji Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has said that he would have obeyed the order of the Supreme Court on the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria if he were in the position of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former two-term Governor of Abia State spoke on a Channels Television programme: “The 2023 Verdict,” on Monday.

The position of Kalu, who was elected into the Senate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, tallies with those of the Governors elected on the platform of the party.

The Supreme Court had ruled that the old N1,000, N500, and N200 banknotes were still valid and should remain legal tender alongside the old ones.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari in broadcast last week Thursday proclaimed the N500 and N1,000 notes as no longer valid but that the old N200 notes should be reintroduced into the market until April 10, 2023.

Kalu, the representative of Abia North Senatorial District, said on the Channels TV programme on Monday: “This is why if I am in the position of the Mr. President as I have told you before, I will listen to the Supreme Court judgement.

“The Supreme Court, to me, whether they are right or wrong, Mr. President should obey the law and ask his Attorney General to put a review to the Supreme Court.”