Naira swap: ASSBIFI directs members to stay off work

The Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions on Friday directed its members in states where banks were being attacked to stay away from work.

ASSBIFI’s President, Olusoji Oluwole, gave the directive in a letter to the association’s unit presidents and secretaries.

He stated that the stay-at-home order would subsist until normalcy was restored.

Oluwolewrote: “The national secretariat has been inundated with reports of threats and attacks on lives and properties of members and bank branches, and subsequently has been on the field to monitor and confirm the reports.

“We issued warnings and appeals to government to provide security measures for the safety of lives and properties of our members within and around bank premises.

“However, regrettably the attacks have continued without any form of security for the safety of our members, the recent being the attack on Feb. 17 on one bank branch at Epe, Lagos State.

“We cannot leave the lives and properties of our members exposed to obvious danger.

“Please note, you will be availed further directives as events develop.”