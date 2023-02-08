Naira: Supreme Court has saved us from cruel, insane officials — Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation and member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode, has praised the judgement of the Supreme Court suspending the February 10 deadline set by the Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria for the use of old naira notes.

He said in a statement on Wednesday that Nigerian masses have been saved from “tyranny of a few tiny group”.

Fani-Kauode equally hailed the three governors elected on the platform of the APC, who took up the gauntlet by challenging the FG and CBN in court over the policy.

They are Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

Fani-Kayode’s statement in reaction to the Supreme Court judgement reads in part: “Nigerians can now continue to use the old naira notes together with the new until the legality of the policy is finally determined by the Supreme Court.

“For this we thank firstly the Nigerian Supreme Court who have not only displayed remarkable insight and sensitivity in this matter and courageously risen to the occasion but who have also proved that the courts really are the last hope of the common man when faced with the tyranny of abusive and cruel Government policies and insane officials.

“Secondly we must thank my three dearest friends and brothers, men of courage and conviction all, who took the FG to court on this issue.

“History and posterity will reward all three of you for saving us from the most complex and greatest evil and the darkest conspiracy that has ever been hatched against democracy and foisted on our people by a tiny group of evil technocrats and saboteurs working for a greater power.

“At least now we have a chance to change the narrative and take away the immense suffering that has been imposed on our people over the last few days.

“At least for now there is a distinct possibility that this catastrophic scorched earth policy which seeks to inflict pain on our people, destroy our future as a nation and scuttle democracy in our country may be declared totally illegal by the Supreme Court and cancelled.

“Hope springs eternal whilst God remains on the throne!

Glory Hallelujah.

Thanks be to God!”