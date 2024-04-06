Naira strengthens against dollar by 0.32%

The Naira on Friday strengthened at the official market, trading at N1,251.05 to a dollar.
Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market, revealed that the Naira gained N4.02.
This represents a 0.32 percent gain when compared to the previous day’s trading on Thursday, exchanging at N1,255.07 to a dollar.
The total daily turnover increased to $248.27 million on Friday up from $138.99 million recorded on Thursday.
Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s window, the Naira traded between N1,281 and N1,220 against the dollar.