Naira scarcity: Bamidele gives palliatives to over 600 women

No fewer than 600 women were given palliatives in Ekiti Central Senatorial District to cushion the biting effects of the cash crunch across the country.

They were presented to the beneficiaries in Ado-Ekiti by Yemisi Bamidele, wife of Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele.

Bamidele is the representative of Ekiti Central Senatorial District.

The event, which was laced with fanfare and glamour, was attended by the First Lady of Ekiti State, Dr. Olayemi Oyebaniji; and Secretary to the Ekiti State Government, Dr. Habibat Adubiaro.

In a statement issued by Senator Bamidele’s Media Office, Mrs. Bamidele thanked the people of Ekiti Central Senatorial District for their support to her husband and appealed to the electorates to vote enmass for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; her husband; and other candidates of the APC contesting for the House of Representatives and State House of Assembly in Ekiti Central Senatorial District.

She said: “I thank you for your efforts and by the special grace of God, you will all reap the reward of your Labour.

“I appeal to all of you to come out on Saturday this week and vote enmass for our father, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for president and for my husband, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, who is seeking re-election to the Senate in Ekiti Central Senatorial District.

“I also implore you to vote others contesting for the House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly in Ekiti Central District.

“I decided to distribute the palliatives to cushion the effect of naira scarcity in the country.”

In her remarks, Dr. Oyebanji appealed to women leaders in Ekiti Central Senatorial District to go out enmass and campaign for the APC, adding that the election is very crucial to the growth and development of Ekiti State.

According to her: “This election is very crucial to us in Ekiti.

“We should go out to campaign for our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele and other candidates of the party in the forthcoming elections.”

In his welcome remarks, Senator Bamidele thanked the party leaders in the State for their support for all the candidates of the APC, adding that the purpose of the event wa for his wife to show appreciation to the people of Ekiti Central Senatorial District for their continued support for him and to distribute palliatives to cushion the effect of naira scarcity in the country.

He said that the leadership of the party Was determined to ensure free, fair and credible elections come this week Saturday, appealing to the women in the Senatorial District to embark on house to house campaign to harvest mass votes for the party in the forthcoming election.

He added that one vote is important in this forthcoming elections, therefore, everyone must come to vote for the APC.

Senator Bamidele also stated that there will be another empowerment for 600 people next week with N50,000 cash gift for each beneficiary at the end of the programme.