Naira redesign: Rivers joins suit as Supreme Court hears case

The Rivers state government has joined 10 other states in the suit challenging the naira redesign policy.

The suit was initiated by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara before the Supreme Court, seeking to restrain the federal government from giving effect to the deadline on the use of old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes.

The court, however, refused to join Abia State in the suit on the grounds that it came late with its originating summons.

All efforts by Abia State Government to be joined in the suit were turned down and was ordered to present its case at a later date.

A motion for the consolidation was also argued by the counsel for Rivers State, Emmanuel Ukala.