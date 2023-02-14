Naira notes: Gov. Ganduje threatens to sanction erring banks, business owners

Kano State Government has warned that it will not hesitate to revoke operational licences of major business owners who refuse to accept the old naira notes as a means of transaction in the state.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje gave the warning in a statement issued by the Commissioner for information and internal affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, in Kano on Tuesday.

The governor said that the old naira notes were still legal tenders.

He explained that the Supreme Court was emphatic on its interim injunction on the issue of old naira notes which would continue to be used as legal tender hand in hand with the new ones untill gradual and final phase out.

Ganduje said that the state government observed business owners such as supermarkets, malls, banks, restaurants, hotels, traders in markets, filling stations, motor parks, among others, were in the habit of rejecting the old naira notes in business transaction.

The governor said that this non-acceptance by selfish individuals is further worsening the already tensed situation exacerbated by the non-availability of the new naira notes.

He said the people have suffered enough untold hardship and therefore, the state government would not fold it’s arms and allow few selfish elements in our midst to worsen the situation.

Ganduje called on people of the state to continue with their lawful businesses and report anyone who refuses to accept the old naira notes to the appropriate security outfit for prompt action.