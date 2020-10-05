Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola, known professionally as Naira Marley, has announced his plans to lead an #EndSASRbrutality peaceful protest on Tuesday morning.

The singer disclosed this through his personal Twitter account.

Naira Marley tweeted: “So 9am tomorrow we move 2nd toll gate Peaceful protest No vandalism, no fights and no stealing.”

Meanwhile, Naira Marley initially stated on his Instagram live video that he doesn’t think “end SARS is the problem” because he knows many SARS officers who do a great job.