Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has been released from prison custody.

Marley was released almost two weeks after he was granted bail by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Our correspondent learnt that the musician regained his freedom around 4:20pm on Friday after his sureties signed the bail bond.

The singer was arrested and charged to court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on 11 counts of cyber crime.

Justice Nelson Oweibo granted a N2 million bail to the defendant with two sureties in like sum.

The judge said one of the sureties must be a civil servant not below Grade Level 10, while the other must own a landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case till October 22, 2019, for the commencement of trial.

The anti-graft agency told the court that Naira Marley conspired with Yad Isril and Raze, said to be at large, to use access cards with numbers 5264711020433662 and 42658840359191132 “issued to persons other than you in a bid to obtain gain.”

It also alleged that Naira Marley was on May 10, 2019 was found in “possession of two counterfeit access cards Nos. 4539782440624281 and 492189410257431 issued in the names of Nicole Louise Malyon and Timea Fedorne Tatar, respectively.”

The agency said the artiste retained the two cards and another one with number 5264711020433662 issued to an unknown person “under circumstances, which constitute card theft.”

The prosecuting counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo, told the court that Marley acted contrary to Section 27 (1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015.

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe, shared a video of Naira Marley after he was released on her Instagram stories.

