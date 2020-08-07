An Abuja Mobile Court on Friday convicted and fined a musician, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, N200,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols on June 13.

Naira Marley was on Thursday in Lagos also fined N100,000 for the same offence alongside his Manager.

In the Abuja case, he was charged with four counts of violating interstate travel ban, not using face mask, breaking social distancing order and attending a concert breaching the COVID-19 restriction order on social gathering.

Magistrate Idayat Akanni set the fine at N200,000 after the musician pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

Speaking earlier, Counsel to the artiste, Mohammed Yunusa, said his client was made to believe that the organisers of the concert had procured all the approval from the Federal Government.

The Chief State Counsel, Udeme Umana, said: “The court also mandated him to publish a public apology to the Federal Government in a national daily of choice.

“This will serve as a deterrent to other Nigerians.”

The “Mafo” crooner had on June 13, 2020 left Lagos for the Federal Capital Territory to perform at a concert held at the Jabi Lake Mall.

The concert was organised by Play Network Africa, Traffic Bar and El’Carnival, and was sponsored by Glenfiddich.

Following public outrage, the FCT had shut down the mall and the Federal Government of Nigeria stopped the operation of the airline, whose plane he chartered.