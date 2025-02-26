Naira Marley breaks silence after court cleared him, others from Mohbad’s death

Nigerian singer Naira Marley has released his first statement hours after a Magistrate court in Yaba, Lagos, cleared him and others of any involvement in the death of Mohbad.

The Magistrate Court, on Tuesday, ruled that Naira Marley, his associate Sam Larry, and Prime Boy had no case to answer regarding Mohbad’s tragic passing.

However, the court stated that the auxiliary nurse who administered an injection to the late singer, along with his friend Ayobami, would face prosecution for reckless and negligent acts.

Following the ruling, Naira Marley took to his Twitter and Instagram pages to share verses from the Quran.

One of the verses stated that anyone who puts their trust in Allah will be enough for him.

“And whoever puts all his trust in Allah, he will be enough for him. (65:3).”

Another verse reflected on divine justice, highlighting that while people may plot against others, Allah remains the ultimate planner.

“And ‘remember, o Prophet,’ when the disbelievers conspired to capture, kill, or exile you. They planned, but Allah also planned. And Allah is the best of planners.”

